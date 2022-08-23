Submit a Tip
Process for transgender residents to update birth certificates simplified in Buncombe Co.

Transgender Flag generic photo.
Transgender Flag generic photo.(Cropped torbakhopper / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County officials announced that they are working to simplify the process for transgender individuals to get birth certificates consistent with their gender identity.

Officials said this change came following a federal lawsuit challenging North Carolina’s policy that required transgender people to have sex reassignment surgery before they obtained a new birth certificate.

“This new process simplifies the steps to correct one’s gender marker on their birth certificate to match their identity,” said Buncombe County Register of Deeds Drew Reisinger. “Individuals born in Buncombe County now have simple options to make an amendment on their birth certificate. If a resident has updated their state driver’s license gender, that is the only proof they will need to bring to the Register of Deeds.”

According to officials, people can also update a birth certificate by submitting a Certification of Gender Identity form, which can be found at the Register of Deeds office. They added that this form requires a signature of a physician, psychiatrist, physician’s assistant, licensed therapist, counselor, psychologist, caseworker, or social worker confirming the gender identity of the applicant.

“This is a vital step toward helping provide not just proper documentation, but dignity and validation for people who are transgender,” said Buncombe County Chief Equity and Human Rights Officer Rachel Edens. “I applaud Register of Deeds Drew Reisinger for prioritizing and streamlining this process. Buncombe County is now in line with the American Medical Association’s recommendation that every individual has the right to determine their gender identity on government documents.”

