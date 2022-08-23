Over 2,500 without power in Horry County, utility company says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -Utility crews are responding to an outage impacting approximately 2,600 Horry Electric Cooperative customers.

The utility company says the outage is impacting members served out of its Nixonville substation.

“We appreciate your patience as crews work to diagnose the problem and make necessary repairs to restore power,” the company said in a statement.

