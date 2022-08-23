Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Over 2,500 without power in Horry County, utility company says

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -Utility crews are responding to an outage impacting approximately 2,600 Horry Electric Cooperative customers.

The utility company says the outage is impacting members served out of its Nixonville substation.

“We appreciate your patience as crews work to diagnose the problem and make necessary repairs to restore power,” the company said in a statement.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Wendy Cook, the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School, was shot and...
Dillon County elementary school principal shot, killed over weekend, sheriff confirms
A Florence family is searching for their daughter after not hearing from her for a month.
Missing Pee Dee woman found in Myrtle Beach, reunited with family
Police negotiating with barricaded person after Ocean Blvd. motel standoff
Police: Suspect in custody after hours-long Ocean Blvd. motel standoff
Angela Stanton
Deputies find Henderson County woman who disappeared from work
Myrtle Beach Fire Department helps remove passengers stuck on SkyWheel

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Motel employees, guests evacuated during Ocean Blvd. police standoff
.
VIDEO: Horry County Schools starts school year with 70+ open teaching spots
Nearly 50 adult dogs and puppies were seized from a home along Highway 905 near the Conway area...
Nearly 50 dogs seized, surrendered to HCACC in latest Horry County animal investigation
Rain chances sticking around
FIRST ALERT: Keep that umbrella on hand with you this week