North Myrtle transmission line poles to be replaced, road closures expected

Intersection of Possum Trot Road at Outrigger Road(Source: City of North Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Santee Cooper plans to replace failing transmission equipment in a North Myrtle neighborhood.

Tuesday, Aug. 23, the power company will replace the overhead transmission line pole that hangs over the Possum Trot Road and Outrigger Road intersection.

Drivers can expect at least a partial road closure, however, the work may result in total closure. The work is expected to take a day to complete.

To avoid delays, drivers can use alternate routes including, 6th Avenue South or 9th Avenue South to reach neighborhoods off Anne Street, Tom E. Chestnut Road, and Cenith Drive.

Weather permitting, the work will begin at 8 a.m.

