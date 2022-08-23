Nearly 50 dogs seized, surrendered to HCACC in latest Horry County animal investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - After announcing the shelter would temporarily close on Friday, the Horry County Animal Care Center is re-open to the public on Monday.

Another group of animals had been removed from unsafe and unhealthy conditions into the care of the Horry County Animal Care Center (HCACC).

According to the HCPD report, on August 18, an officer from another law enforcement agency was conducting surveillance in the area of the Highway 905 section of Horry County and found a brindle male pit-bull mix dog chained out on a heavy log chain in the woods.

The officer reported the dog had a thick faded beige collar and was located on a log chain that appeared to be in violation of county ordinance 4-D2 tethering.

The dog appeared to have an untreated protruding mass or lesion from his abdominal area, the report stated.

HCPD said without an assessment from a veterinarian, it could not be determined if this lesion was life-threatening or how long the dog would live without treatment. Multiple other dogs were noted in the vicinity that appeared underweight and on heavy log chains.

“Due to the current situation, it was in the safety and health of any and all animals to be removed from this residence and taken to The Horry County Animal Care Center,” as stated in the report.

The officer said 50-gallon plastic barrels on the ground appeared to be housing for the animals, in violation of Horry County ordinance 4-3b.

The owner was issued citations for violating the county’s animal care and treatment ordinance.

In all, 34 adult dogs and 12 puppies were surrendered to HCPD and the HCACC. Because of some of the special needs and sensitivities of the adult dogs, the staff at HCACC is working with rescue partners who can provide care, treatment and/or training.

It’s anticipated that the puppies will become available for adoption in the coming days.

“Due to the sheer number of animals receiving specialized care, all adoptable dogs have been transferred to our partner location, Tamroc Kennels (201 Bush Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579),” HCACC said a statement.

To adopt an animal fee-free at Tamroc Kennels stop by during operating hours, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cats and farm animals are available for fee-free adoption at the HCACC (1923 Industrial Park Road, Conway, SC 29526).

HCACC is open Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Rescues continue on a case-by-case basis as usual at the HCACC.

