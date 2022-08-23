Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach looking for candidate to head city’s response to opioid epidemic

(MGN)
By Eric Richards and WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach is looking for a person to help tackle the opioid crisis in the city.

The city has a job posting for an Opioid Program Manager who will head the city’s opioid prevention program.

According to the city of Myrtle Beach, the Opioid Program Manager will also create a bridge for non-profit and private organizations to work together and help those who are suffering from addiction.

“The City of Myrtle Beach, like other cities, is not immune to the drug epidemic across the United States,” the city stated. “The creation of this position and two opioid prevention outreach counselors are part of a proactive response by the city to fight drug use in our community and save lives.”

According to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge, his office sees about three to four overdose deaths a week.

The salary for the Opioid Program Manager position is over $71,000 a year. It is paid for through the partial opioid settlement that the city of Myrtle Beach received in January.

The position will be closed at 5 p.m. on September 4.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the position and its functions.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police negotiating with barricaded person after Ocean Blvd. motel standoff
Police: Suspect in custody after hours-long Ocean Blvd. motel standoff
Authorities said Wendy Cook, the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School, was shot and...
Dillon County elementary school principal shot, killed over weekend, sheriff confirms
A Florence family is searching for their daughter after not hearing from her for a month.
Missing Pee Dee woman found in Myrtle Beach, reunited with family
Angela Stanton
Deputies find Henderson County woman who disappeared from work
Myrtle Beach Fire Department helps remove passengers stuck on SkyWheel

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Motel employees, guests evacuated during Ocean Blvd. police standoff
.
VIDEO: Horry County Schools starts school year with 70+ open teaching spots
Florence water outage
Scheduled water outage, boil water advisory for Florence city residents
Nearly 50 adult dogs and puppies were seized from a home along Highway 905 near the Conway area...
Nearly 50 dogs seized, surrendered to HCACC in latest Horry County animal investigation
.
VIDEO: Nearly 50 dogs seized, surrendered to HCACC in latest Horry County animal investigation