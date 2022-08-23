Myrtle Beach looking for candidate to head city’s response to opioid epidemic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach is looking for a person to help tackle the opioid crisis in the city.

The city has a job posting for an Opioid Program Manager who will head the city’s opioid prevention program.

According to the city of Myrtle Beach, the Opioid Program Manager will also create a bridge for non-profit and private organizations to work together and help those who are suffering from addiction.

“The City of Myrtle Beach, like other cities, is not immune to the drug epidemic across the United States,” the city stated. “The creation of this position and two opioid prevention outreach counselors are part of a proactive response by the city to fight drug use in our community and save lives.”

According to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge, his office sees about three to four overdose deaths a week.

The salary for the Opioid Program Manager position is over $71,000 a year. It is paid for through the partial opioid settlement that the city of Myrtle Beach received in January.

The position will be closed at 5 p.m. on September 4.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the position and its functions.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.