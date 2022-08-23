Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach Firefighters defeat Baltimore City Fire department in charity hockey game, raise $2,200

MBFD defeats BCFD 5-2 in charitable hockey game
MBFD defeats BCFD 5-2 in charitable hockey game(Source: Myrtle Beach Fire Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- The Myrtle Beach Fire Department traded their firehouse for the ice rink to fundraise for a good cause.

The Wilmington Ice House held a charity hockey game where MBFD faced off with Baltimore City Fire Department.

Along with bragging rights from a 5-2 win, the MBFD also brought home more than $2,200 for a family in need.

Horry County Fire Captain Ronnie Green and his wife Monica were the recipients of the money raised. Monica is a recent cancer survivor, all funds will be used to cover her medical bills.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Stanton
Deputies find Henderson County woman who disappeared from work
Myrtle Beach Fire Department helps remove passengers stuck on SkyWheel
A Florence family is searching for their daughter after not hearing from her for a month.
Missing Pee Dee woman found in Myrtle Beach, reunited with family
Memorial candles
Dillon County elementary school principal shot, killed over weekend, sheriff confirms
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire on Saturday night in...
Fire discovered in electrical room at North Myrtle Beach building, officials say

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Fire Department helps remove passengers stuck on SkyWheel
.
VIDEO: HGTC offers free tuition and new programs as it welcomes students back
.
VIDEO: Cherry Grove Angel of Hope statue disappears
.
VIDEO: Pee Dee family searches for missing daughter; last known phone call in North Myrtle Beach
.
VIDEO: Passenger Rescued from SkyWheel