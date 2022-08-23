Myrtle Beach Firefighters defeat Baltimore City Fire department in charity hockey game, raise $2,200

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- The Myrtle Beach Fire Department traded their firehouse for the ice rink to fundraise for a good cause.

The Wilmington Ice House held a charity hockey game where MBFD faced off with Baltimore City Fire Department.

Along with bragging rights from a 5-2 win, the MBFD also brought home more than $2,200 for a family in need.

Horry County Fire Captain Ronnie Green and his wife Monica were the recipients of the money raised. Monica is a recent cancer survivor, all funds will be used to cover her medical bills.

