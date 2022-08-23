Longs man pleads guilty to home invasion spree day before trial

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Longs man pleaded guilty to his involvement in a home invasion spree the day before his trial was set to get underway.

Dale Ford, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of armed robbery just before the jury was sworn to hear his case on Monday, according to Nancy Livesay with the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Judge Bently Price sentenced Ford to 20 years in prison on the charges.

“Mr. Ford’s guilty plea today marks the closing chapter what can only be described as a crime spree that terrorized Horry County citizens in 2018,” said Chris Helms, the assistant solicitor. “While some defendants have gone to trial and others have elected to plead guilty, all the participants in these armed home invasions have now been brought to justice and are serving a combined 60 years in prison.”

Authorities said Ford was one of three people behind four home invasions that took place in November and December of 2018.

RELATED COVERAGE | Third suspect arrested, charged in four armed home invasions in Longs area

The cases for his codefendants had already been wrapped up.

Maurice Bellamy pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Quintus Faison went to trial, was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

“This case illustrates that while justice takes time, it is inescapable,” Livesay said. “Mr. Ford waited until the last possible minute to accept responsibility for his actions, but for the next 20 years he and his codefendants will reside in the same place: the South Carolina Department of Corrections.”

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.