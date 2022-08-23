Submit a Tip
Horry County School Board approves pay raises for teachers, staff

(Piqsels / eflon / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Teachers and staff at Horry County Schools will have a little extra money in their paychecks.

The Horry County Board of Education approved pay raises during Monday night’s meeting.

At the beginning of the month, it was discussed during a Joint Finance/Human Resources Committee meeting that because of the economic environment, the district needed to have competitive rates in order to attract and retain employees.

RELATED COVERAGE | Horry County Schools looks for more teachers, deals with growth throughout district

According to Mary Anderson, the chief human resources officer, the number of historic separations due to retirement, resignation and/or termination had increased from 503 during the 2018-2019 school year, to 725 in the 2021-2022 school year.

Documents show the pay raises are as follows:

  • Increase all classified staff hourly rates by $1.50 per hour
  • Increase the teacher salary schedule by $2,000 per cell
  • Adjust certain professional positions (assistant principals, learning specialists, coordinators) to be comparable with teacher salary increases)
  • Increase the non-teaching professional salary schedule by 2% (excludes assistant principals, learning specialists, coordinators)

The pay raises will go into effect immediately and will also be recurring.

The estimated cost of the pay raises is $18.1 million and will come out of the General Fund.

