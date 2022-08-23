Gator steals ball at Brunswick Co. golf course

Submit a Tip
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A golfer in Brunswick County was recently the victim of a four-legged golf ball thief.

Angie Frost sent WECT this video of a small alligator walking back into the water with her golf ball in its mouth on the eighth hole at Cape Fear National Golf Course.

