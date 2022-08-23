FIRST ALERT: Plenty of clouds, but a brief break from rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Slightly drier air will lead to more clouds than rain through the middle of the week.

A weak front remains draped across the Carolinas and will remain in place through the end of the week. Some slightly drier air has managed to filter into the area providing a temporary break from showers and storms through Wednesday.

Just a few showers possible on Wednesday. (WMBF)

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will see the lowest rain chance of the week as slightly drier air continues across the area. Clouds will linger with a few peeks of sunshine possible throughout the day. If you have outdoor plans, there’s a pretty good chance to get them done on Wednesday with the risk of a shower or storm dropping to just 20%.

INTO THE WEEKEND

The rest of the week will feature a return to tropical humidity and yet another weak front dropping into the Carolinas. While widespread rain is not in the forecast, increasing chances of showers and pop up storms will return once again. The best chances will arrive on Friday with the chance of rain increasing back to 40%.

The risk of pop up showers and storms continues. (WMBF)

The weekend will feature more of the same weather with seasonably warm and humid temperatures and a few showers and storms at times. The risk of rain is 30% on Saturday and then jumps back up to 40% on Sunday.

A few showers and storms remain possible. (WMBF)

