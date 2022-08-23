FIRST ALERT: Clouds, showers & storms here to stay

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Looking for sunshine and the perfect beach forecast? Look again. Our unsettled weather pattern will continue with multiple fronts bringing showers, storms and cloud cover through the work week.

TODAY

The combination of a weak front stalling in our area & tropical humidity will bring another round of showers and storms today. Some of you are heading out the door to wet roads from some of the showers and storms overnight.

Highs in the lower 80s with another round of off and on showers. (WMBF)

That front is stalled out right over the region, bringing the highest rain chances just south of it across the Grand Strand at 40% today. Meanwhile right along the front and just to the north, the rain chances are lower at 20-30% over the next two days. This would be for the Pee Dee and I-95 corridor.

It's going to be another day with showers, storms & cloud cover. (WMBF)

That boundary alone will fire off a few showers and storms today, mainly in the afternoon hours along with the sea breeze. Clouds and rain chances will limit temperatures topping out into the lower 80s on the beaches. With a slightly drier forecast inland, highs will climb into the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be the lowest rain chance of the week. That stalled out front looks to be at it’s weakest on Wednesday and should keep the pop up showers and storms to 30% for the beaches. Inland areas will see a 20% chance of showers. Clouds will linger with a few peeks of sunshine possible throughout the day. If you have outdoor plans, there’s a pretty good chance to get them done on Wednesday. In fact, try to get them done then. Another front late week will bring an increasing rain chance for the end of the work week.

Another round of showers & storms with the highest chance along the Grand Strand. (WMBF)

ANOTHER FRONT

Southwesterly winds will ramp up to end the week, pumping in even more moisture to end the week. Thursday and Friday will bring back more moisture and the risk for pop up showers and storms. An approaching cold front will move back into the area late Thursday and into Friday. As expected, this front will want to stall out again to end the week, leading to pop up showers and storms each day.

Increasing moisture ahead of another front will bring an increased risk for showers and storms on Friday. (WMBF)

With enough moisture, we increased the rain chances to 40% for Thursday and 60% for Friday. Clouds will continue with an unsettled weather pattern to end the work week. Even for the weekend, the risk for pop up showers and storms will continue in the forecast. Rainfall totals through the end of the week will average 1 to 3 inches across most of the region.

Increasing moisture will lead to another round of rain chances to end the week and head into the weekend. (WMBF)

