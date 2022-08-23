Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Deputies arrest second suspect connected to Timmonsville man’s shooting death

Damonta Williams
Damonta Williams(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies arrested a second man in connection to a deadly shooting last week near Timmonsville.

Damonta Williams, 30, of Timmonsville was taken into custody on Tuesday. He is charged with murder in 22-year-old Malik Zimmerman’s death.

On Sunday, authorities also arrested 23-year-old Nicaise Stevenson and charged him with Zimmerman’s murder as well.

Nicaise Stevenson
Nicaise Stevenson(Source: Florence County Detention Center)

RELATED COVERAGE | Florence County deputies investigate two separate homicides in one night; victims identified

Deputies were called last Monday to Riverbend Road after a passerby spotted a man sitting in a car.

The sheriff’s office determined that Zimmerman had been shot and killed.

An investigation led Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators to Williams and Stevenson, but they have not released information on how the three knew each other.

Both suspects are being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Wendy Cook, the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School, was shot and...
Dillon County elementary school principal shot, killed over weekend, sheriff confirms
A Florence family is searching for their daughter after not hearing from her for a month.
Missing Pee Dee woman found in Myrtle Beach, reunited with family
Police negotiating with barricaded person after Ocean Blvd. motel standoff
Police: Suspect in custody after hours-long Ocean Blvd. motel standoff
Angela Stanton
Deputies find Henderson County woman who disappeared from work
Myrtle Beach Fire Department helps remove passengers stuck on SkyWheel

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Motel employees, guests evacuated during Ocean Blvd. police standoff
Nearly 50 adult dogs and puppies were seized from a home along Highway 905 near the Conway area...
Nearly 50 dogs seized, surrendered to HCACC in latest Horry County animal investigation
Ashley Wilson
York, S.C. woman charged with impersonating law enforcement officer, police say
Kyle Church
Records show pending wrongful death lawsuit filed against suspect in Dillon Co. principal’s murder