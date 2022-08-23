Deputies arrest second suspect connected to Timmonsville man’s shooting death

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies arrested a second man in connection to a deadly shooting last week near Timmonsville.

Damonta Williams, 30, of Timmonsville was taken into custody on Tuesday. He is charged with murder in 22-year-old Malik Zimmerman’s death.

On Sunday, authorities also arrested 23-year-old Nicaise Stevenson and charged him with Zimmerman’s murder as well.

Nicaise Stevenson (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

Deputies were called last Monday to Riverbend Road after a passerby spotted a man sitting in a car.

The sheriff’s office determined that Zimmerman had been shot and killed.

An investigation led Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators to Williams and Stevenson, but they have not released information on how the three knew each other.

Both suspects are being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

