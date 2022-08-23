Submit a Tip
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man tries to break open game machine with ax

Gaming machines are being targeted by thieves in Philadelphia. (SOURCE: WPVI)
By Annie McCormick
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (WPVI) – Authorities in Philadelphia are looking for people who have been trying to steal money out of gaming machines, with a suspect even using an ax in one case.

The brazen thief was caught on camera bludgeoning the skill machine with an ax around 4 a.m. Monday as the 7-Eleven employees, along with store owner Vincent Emmanuel, watched in fear.

“It’s like right out of a ‘Friday the 13th’ horror movie, that’s what’s happening,” he said. “All you’re doing is getting ready and going to work one day and, all the sudden, you’re faced with people with an ax in their hand.”

It’s not the first time gaming machines have been targeted in Philadelphia. In June, three suspects robbed similar machines of thousands of dollars at a Sunoco convenience store and, an hour later, struck again at another Sunoco store. Another store’s machines were hacked at by thieves in February.

In response to the series of break-ins to the machines, the company who makes them responded by making the machines with metal, which has worked to protect them so far.

Thieves were unsuccessful after trying to break into one of the machines with an ax at a Gas-And-Go store, even trying to load the entire machine into their getaway car to no avail.

“The whole operation takes about two and a half minutes,” Emmanuel said. “It’s like a lightning bolt. It was pre-planned, they came and they only have to be correct one time. There’s money involved, and when they get that money, they can do this over and over again. They are getting lucky at some places, and that is what is going on.”

Emmanuel said he doesn’t think the suspect got away with any money during Monday’s incident.

Copyright 2022 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

