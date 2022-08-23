Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

18-month-old dies after car crashes into home, Tennessee police say

Morristown investigators said they were looking to speak with a man named Walter Noe Mendez.
By Paige Hill and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – An 18-month-old died after a car hit a home in Tennessee Saturday night, according to police.

A spokesperson with the Morristown Police Department said a car accelerated backward into the home around 10:40 p.m. on Aug. 20.

The toddler was sleeping inside the home during the crash and was killed, officials said.

According to police, the driver left the scene.

Officers found alcohol in the vehicle and believe that could have been a factor in the crash.

Investigators have identified Walter Noe Mendez as a person of interest in the deadly hit-and-run crash and are looking to speak with him.

Copyright WVLT via 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Wendy Cook, the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School, was shot and...
Dillon County elementary school principal shot, killed over weekend, sheriff confirms
A Florence family is searching for their daughter after not hearing from her for a month.
Missing Pee Dee woman found in Myrtle Beach, reunited with family
Angela Stanton
Deputies find Henderson County woman who disappeared from work
Myrtle Beach Fire Department helps remove passengers stuck on SkyWheel
Aksharkumar Patel
Myrtle Beach police arrest man for impersonating officer

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Horry County Schools starts school year with 70+ open teaching spots
Mon Lun pulls a strap to his water stalled car before towing it out of receding flood waters in...
Weather whiplash: Summer lurches from drought to flood
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
Former Twitter security chief files whistleblower complaints
Police negotiating with barricaded person after Ocean Blvd. hotel standoff
Police: Suspect in custody after hours-long Ocean Blvd. hotel standoff