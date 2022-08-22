Homicide near SC State shuts down campus, four victims found in shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A late night shooting Sunday sent the SC State campus into lockdown.

Investigators from the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said in an incident report calls of a shooting started at around 10:45 p.m. The report called it a homicide and attempted murder. The coroner’s office identified Safiya Daniels, 27, of Irmo as the deceased victim of the shooting.

Officers arrived to the 500 block of Buckley St. to what they described as a ‘chaotic’ scene. Initially, two people were found on the ground. A man, identified as Jonah Arits Griffin and a woman identified as Zatanje Osby. Police said they found a large crowd of people yelling and screaming.

Griffin was unresponsive at the scene but had no injuries according to the report. Osby had a gunshot wound. Both of them were found near a Honda about a foot apart from each other.

A third victim, was found unconscious in the driveway of a nearby residence near a separate car with gunshot wounds.

A fourth victim, Sa’quel Zy’quan Pepper, was shot in the arm.

The incident report said Orangeburg County EMS and Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene and were able to transport three victims for treatment.

Investigators found shell casings scattered on the roadway of Buckley St. that extends from Magnolia St. towards Goff Ave. Police said they’ve located security cameras from nearby buildings and found a parked car that had been struck by a bullet.

Blood stains in the roadway were located near Buckley St. at Goff Ave. along with burnt tire tracks.

One of the victims is an SC State student.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

A shooting near South Carolina State University shut down the campus early Monday morning.

SC State officials sent out an alert around midnight to say that no vehicles were allowed to enter or exit campus and students were advised to stay inside their residence halls.

The second message came at 2:20 a.m. to say that the lockdown had been lifted.

Orangeburg County authorities advised the university to go into lockdown late Sunday night.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

