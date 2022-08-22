Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Reported shooting puts SC State on brief lockdown

A reported shooting near South Carolina State University placed the school on a two-hour...
A reported shooting near South Carolina State University placed the school on a two-hour lockdown early Monday morning.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A reported shooting near South Carolina State University placed the school on a two-hour lockdown early Monday morning.

Just after midnight, a message from the school’s Office of Institutional Advancement said the school’s campus was shut down because of a shooting in the area.

The lockdown was advised by Orangeburg County authorities.

No vehicles were allowed on or off campus during the lockdown and students were advised to stay in their dorms.

The lockdown was lifted around 2 a.m. Monday morning.

No details on the reported shooting have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Stanton
Deputies find Henderson County woman who disappeared from work
Myrtle Beach Fire Department helps remove passengers stuck on SkyWheel
A Florence family is searching for their daughter after not hearing from her for a month.
Pee Dee family searches for missing daughter; last known phone call in North Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire on Saturday night in...
Fire discovered in electrical room at North Myrtle Beach building, officials say
Expect the rain chances to continue this week
FIRST ALERT: More rounds of rain, storms arrive this week

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Fire Department helps remove passengers stuck on SkyWheel
.
VIDEO: Pee Dee family searches for missing daughter; last known phone call in North Myrtle Beach
.
VIDEO: Horry Georgetown Tech College ready to welcome students
.
VIDEO: HGTC offering free tuition and new programs as they welcome students back
Students at Horry-Georgetown Technical College are being offered free tuition and new programs...
HGTC offers free tuition and new programs as it welcomes students back