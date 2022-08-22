Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel experienced ‘technical issue’ causing it to stop with passengers onboard

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel said a technical issue caused the popular attraction to suddenly stop while passengers were onboard Sunday night.

The SkyWheel said three groups were on the wheel during the incident.

Crews with the SkyWheel, along with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, worked to manually bring the gondolas and get the passengers off safely, according to a statement from the SkyWheel.

“The guests were safe the entire time, were in air conditioned gondolas, and were in constant communication with our crew on the progress of getting them off,” the statement said.

The SkyWheel said its maintenance team identified and fixed the issue on Monday morning.

The ride is set to reopen at 1 p.m. and resume normal operations.

The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel is a staple of the Grand Strand skyline. Riders can get in one of the SkyWheel’s 42 gondolas and get full views of the Atlantic Ocean and Myrtle Beach Boardwalk.

