Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach police needs help searching for woman suffering from medical issues

Darlene Gist
Darlene Gist(Source: MBPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing woman.

Darlene Gist, 58, was last seen Monday morning on Wedgewood Street.

Police said they’re concerned because she has medical issues were she gets confused and is unable to speak.

Gist was last seen wearing a white hat, blue and white tie-dye shirt and multi-colored stretch pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Stanton
Deputies find Henderson County woman who disappeared from work
Myrtle Beach Fire Department helps remove passengers stuck on SkyWheel
A Florence family is searching for their daughter after not hearing from her for a month.
Pee Dee family searches for missing daughter; last known phone call in North Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire on Saturday night in...
Fire discovered in electrical room at North Myrtle Beach building, officials say
Expect the rain chances to continue this week
FIRST ALERT: More rounds of rain, storms arrive this week

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Fire Department helps remove passengers stuck on SkyWheel
.
VIDEO: Pee Dee family searches for missing daughter; last known phone call in North Myrtle Beach
.
VIDEO: HGTC offers free tuition and new programs as it welcomes students back
Florence man arrested after attempts to solicit a minor