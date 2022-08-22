Myrtle Beach police needs help searching for woman suffering from medical issues

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing woman.

Darlene Gist, 58, was last seen Monday morning on Wedgewood Street.

Police said they’re concerned because she has medical issues were she gets confused and is unable to speak.

Gist was last seen wearing a white hat, blue and white tie-dye shirt and multi-colored stretch pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382.

