Myrtle Beach police arrest man for impersonating officer

Aksharkumar Patel
Aksharkumar Patel(Myrtle Beach police)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man was arrested in Myrtle Beach on Monday for allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer, police say.

Myrtle Beach police arrested Aksharkumar Patel, 21, in the 100 block of Oak Street around 7:30 a.m.

According to MBPD, on Friday, Patel called MBPD Friday, claiming to be a deputy with Richland County Sheriff’s Department working an off-duty assignment in Myrtle Beach.

The warrant states that Patel asked to borrow equipment from MBPD.

Command staff contacted RCSO who said Patel was not an employee. Asst. Chief Scott Brown then contacted the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy which said Patel is not certified through the academy.

Patel is charged with impersonating a state or local official in connection with a sham legal process.

Impersonating a state or local official in connection with a sham legal process is punishable by a fine of up to $500 and imprisonment for up to 1 year.

