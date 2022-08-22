Missing Cherry Grove statue leaves neighbors searching for answers

CHERRY GROVE, S.C. (WMBF) - A well-known statue in Cherry Grove has suddenly vanished, leaving many residents looking for answers.

The Angel of Hope statue stood at the Point in Cherry Grove inlet for years. Its disappearance is a mystery that neighbors are trying to solve.

The statue has been a beacon of hope for so many in Cherry Grove and has survived several damaging hurricanes like Matthew, Dorian and Isaias.

After each storm, Richard Carter, a neighbor of Cherry Grove said their angel was always still standing.

“I was one of the first ones back in here, and everything was fine,” said Carter. “And I started getting text messages. Then somebody popped in and said, ‘how’s the angel?’ And I walked out on my patio, took out my binoculars and there she was.”

About seven years ago, former neighbor Rhonda Pettit, placed the angel down as a place for people to pray or mourn the loss of their loved ones, even some just visiting the Grand Strand.

Pettit passed in 2017.

“People come and leave stuff about losing family members,” said Carter. “I know a woman who came and found me because of her. A couple years ago her son has committed suicide and she found the angel, and now she visits it every time she’s here.”

He said many neighbors are upset to hear about the statue’s disappearance because they saw it as a protector over their community and they hope it’s returned.

“Someone said we can go get another one, but it wouldn’t be the same,” said Carter. “A lot of people think she watched over us. I don’t know, whoever got her, I hope they bring her back.”

A spokesperson for the city of North Myrtle Beach told WMBF News that the North Myrtle Beach Patrol was notified about it missing on Sunday.

They also said that the statue sits about 60-yards away and is not visible from the beach area outside the dunes.

As of now, it is unknown how long it has been gone or what may have happened to it.

