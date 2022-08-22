McCall named to Allstate Sugar Bowl Manning Award watch list

NEW ORLENAS (CCU ATHLETICS) - Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has been named to The Manning Award watch list, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, it was announced on Monday. The list includes 30 of the top quarterbacks in the nation heading into the 2022 season. The winner will again be selected by a voting panel, which includes national media and each of the Mannings, after the bowls.

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton, and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting.

Inclusion on the watch list is not necessary for the quarterbacks to be selected for the honor. Additional quarterbacks are expected to be added to the watch list during the season. Finalists will be selected prior to the postseason, and the winner will be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship.

A Heisman Trophy campaign for the redshirt junior quarterback has begun at www.TheRealMcCall.com.

Already named to the Walter Camp Football Foundation 2022 Player of the Year, 2022 Maxwell Award, and the 2022 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award preseason watch lists.

Tabbed the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt team for the second consecutive year, the North Carolina native was also named to the 2022 Athlon Sports Preseason All-America fourth team and was tabbed a 2022 College Football SIS Preseason All-American and 2022 Pro Football Network (PFN) College Football Preseason All-American honorable mention. He was also named to the 2022 Phil Steele Preseason SBC All-Conference first team, the 2022 Athlon Sports Preseason All-Sun Belt first team, and the 2022 Pro Football Focus (PFF) College Preseason All-Sun Belt first team.

McCall set a new NCAA Division I FBS record in passing efficiency rating at 207.6 last season in 2021, eclipsing the previous two records set by Alabama’s Mac Jones (203.1) in 2020 and LSU’s Joe Burrow (202.0) in 2019. He enters the 2022 season as the active career leader in all of NCAA Division I FBS in career passing efficiency at 196.09.

The 2021 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy Winner, an award given out to the best player in the state of South Carolina, McCall ranked in the top 25 in all of NCAA Division I FBS in 2021 in several offensive categories. He ranked in the top 25 in passing efficiency (207.6), yards per pass attempt (11.92), completion percentage (73.0), passing yards per completion (16.32), points responsible for per game (17.6), passing touchdowns (27), passing yards per game (261.2), total offense per game (287.5), and points responsible for (194).

Having gone 20-2 over the last two years as Coastal’s starting quarterback, McCall is also a two-time All-Sun Belt first-team selection and a two-time semifinalist for both the Maxwell Award and the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award (2020 and 2021). He was also a top-10 finalist for the 2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award last season after being named a finalist for the Manning Award in 2020.

Coastal will kick off the 2022 football season at home on Saturday, Sept. 3, versus Army at 7 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.