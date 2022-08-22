Man arrested, charged after woman found dead in car in Dillon County, sheriff says

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Dillon County sheriff confirmed his office is investigating a homicide from over the weekend.

Sheriff Douglas Pernell said deputies were called on Saturday night to the 1800 block of Southwind Road in Dillon, where they found a woman dead inside of a car.

Pernell said the suspect, identified as Kyle Church, was still on the scene.

Church was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Pernell said Church and the victim were acquaintances.

The coroner has not released the identity of the victim at this time.

Church is being held at the Dillon County Detention Center and is set to have a bond hearing on Monday afternoon.

