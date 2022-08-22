Horry County School Board to discuss stance on critical race theory in schools

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A controversial topic is on the agenda for Monday night’s Horry County Schools Board of Education meeting.

Under the Discussion and Business sections of the agenda, there is a resolution “regarding the Board of Education’s Position on Critical Race Theory and the Schools.”

Critical race theory is a framework for understanding and focusing on how race has shaped public policy.

Experts say the term is being misrepresented and unfairly demonized. But opponents of CRT claim it is part of a larger crusade against American history.

The critical race theory term started to appear in 2021 during rallies and has since become an educational issue on how race and racism is taught in schools.

The South Carolina Department of Education has no current or proposed standards that include critical race theory concepts

