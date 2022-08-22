Horry County animal shelter resumes operations after brief closure to assist police

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - After announcing the shelter would temporarily close on Friday, the Horry County Animal Care Center is re-open to the public on Monday.

On Friday, a Horry County Police Department animal investigation on Highway 905 resulted in the seizure of a large number of animals with specific needs.

Those animals are now in the care and custody of the HCACC.

“Due to the sheer number of animals receiving specialized care, all adoptable dogs have been transferred to our partner location, Tamroc Kennels (201 Bush Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579),” HCACC said a statement.

To adopt an animal fee-free at Tamroc Kennels stop by during operating hours, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cats and farm animals are available for fee-free adoption at the HCACC (1923 Industrial Park Road, Conway, SC 29526).

HCACC is open Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Rescues continue on a case-by-case basis as usual at the HCACC.

