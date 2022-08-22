HGTC offers free tuition and new programs as it welcomes students back

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Students at Horry-Georgetown Technical College are being offered free tuition and new programs as they head back to campus for the first day of classes.

HGTC is welcoming over 8,000 students this year, 2,000 more than last year.

Free tuition and new programs are attracting more students to HGTC’s campus.

Right now, HGTC is covering student tuition and required fees for the fall semester.

Thanks to stimulus money made available by the federal government and funds from the state, students can take classes for free until 2023.

It’s not too late to enroll because there is still a chance to sign up for classes that start in four weeks and more classes that will begin in seven weeks.

Dr. Marylin Gore, President of Horry-Georgetown Technical College, said students can expect to see excited faculty and staff who are willing to answer any questions they may have.

“Being able to be face to face with other students and get a chance to learn a new career. Being out on these beautiful campuses and with really highly qualified faculty and staff,” said Dr. Gore.

Dr. Gore also said she’s not only excited about the financial aid they are offering students but the new programs and projects to help bump up enrollment.

“A lot of exciting things. We’ve doubled our sizes in a number of different disciplines so that we can support the programs that the students want to get into,” said Dr. Gore.

Some of those new programs include medical lab technician and occupational therapy assistant programs.

HGTC is also about to open its new diesel mechanic building, and the program has seen double enrollment.

The college is also working on a new automotive mechanic program.

Dr. Gore said health programs make up a third of their enrollment, so they are working to expand their Grand Strand campus in order to bring in more nursing and EMT students.

The project to build a new facility at their Grand Strand campus is expected to take two years.

