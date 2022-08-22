Submit a Tip
Half gallon of milk used as weapon in fight over food expenses, report says

Spartanburg County deputies said a fight over the cost of food led to a half-gallon of milk...
Spartanburg County deputies said a fight over the cost of food led to a half-gallon of milk being used as a weapon.(FOX Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A half-gallon of milk was used as a weapon in a fight over food expenses, according to an incidepnt report from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday around 7:30 a.m., an officer with the Duncan Police Department said he was called to a home in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the officer found a couple standing amicably on the porch of a building behind the main residence.

The woman in the relationship told the officer that she and her boyfriend were in an argument, according to the report. During the argument, her boyfriend followed her around the house with a cigarette, blew smoke in her face, and swung a tablet at her. She said she was not hurt.

When asked his side of the story, the boyfriend said his girlfriend was arguing with him about food expenses. During the argument, the girlfriend threw a plastic half gallon of milk container at him and he picked it up and threw it back at her.

“The throwing of the milk was not done to harm the other and was only used as an argumentative instrument,” the police report said.

There was not enough evidence to establish probable cause for an arrest.

