Gas average down to $3.42 in South Carolina, $3.39 in Myrtle Beach

Gas prices continue to drop for the fifth straight week
Gas prices continue to drop for the fifth straight week(CBS7)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Average gasoline prices in Myrtle Beach fell 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 197 stations in Myrtle Beach.

Prices in Myrtle Beach are 47.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 56.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.97 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Myrtle Beach was priced at $3.28/g Sunday while the most expensive was $4.75/g, a difference of $1.47/g.

The lowest price in South Carolina on Sunday was $3.14/g while the highest was $4.75/g, a difference of $1.61/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86/g Monday.

The national average is down 51.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 72.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

North Carolina- $3.57/g, down 7.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.64/g.

South Carolina- $3.42/g, down 4.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.46/g.

