Florence man arrested after attempts to solicit a minor

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. – A Florence man has been arrested and charged with the criminal solicitation of a minor.

The S.C. Attorney general announced Michael Kubalo-Delfino, 31, was arrested August 17, 2022.

He has been charged following an investigation from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and arrested by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Investigators said that Kubalo-Delfino “solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex” and faces one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony that could lead to 10 years in prison.

The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.

Wilson emphasized that “all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.”

