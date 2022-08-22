FIRST ALERT: Active week ahead, storm chances continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another active stretch of weather will continue this week with daily shower & storm chances.

TODAY

Rain chances will be at 40% today. Expect scattered storms to develop throughout the day as a cold front will move into the area and stall across the Carolinas.

More clouds, cooler temperatures and another round of storms. (WMBF)

That boundary will fire off a few showers & storms today, mainly in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will struggle to climb under mostly cloudy skies, topping out in the lower 80s.

Showers & storms continue today with more clouds around the area. (WMBF)

ACTIVE WEATHER CONTINUES

While a brief break will arrive Wednesday with just a few showers around, expect another cold front to slide into the region and bring another increased risk of showers and storms on Thursday, Friday & Saturday.

Cooler temperatures, daily rain chances and more clouds around this week. (WMBF)

Clouds will remain scattered and overcast throughout the late week with rain chances right now at 40%. That cold front will tap into plenty of moisture providing rounds of heavy rain, thunder and lightning each day to end the week. It’s important to note that a few of these days could increase in rain chances as we approach them later this week. Right now, lower resolution model guidance continues to suggest the idea of downpours around for many.

As we get closer, expect those rain chances to be more fine-tuned. Temperatures will remain in check in the low-mid 80s each day this week. When all is said and done through the weekend, we’ll be looking at 1-3″ of rainfall.

1-3" of rain looks likely through the upcoming week. (WMBF)

