Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dogs get tears of joy when reuniting with owners, study says

To investigate the link, researchers measured the number of tears among 18 dogs with a standard...
To investigate the link, researchers measured the number of tears among 18 dogs with a standard test.(CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Man’s best friend may be more like man than we realized.

New research from Japanese scientists suggests a dog’s eyes may well up with tears of happiness when reunited with its owner after an absence.

Dogs, like humans, have ducts that produce tears to keep their eyes clean and healthy. But tears in dogs hadn’t been linked with emotion before this study.

To investigate the link, researchers measured the number of tears among 18 dogs with a standard test.

It involved a paper strip placed inside the eyelids of the dogs for a minute before and after they were reunited with their owners after 5-7 hours of separation.

They did the same test when dogs were reintroduced to people they knew, but the number of tears only increased during reunions with their owners.

The study was published Monday in the journal, “Current Biology.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Stanton
Deputies find Henderson County woman who disappeared from work
Myrtle Beach Fire Department helps remove passengers stuck on SkyWheel
A Florence family is searching for their daughter after not hearing from her for a month.
Pee Dee family searches for missing daughter; last known phone call in North Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire on Saturday night in...
Fire discovered in electrical room at North Myrtle Beach building, officials say
Expect the rain chances to continue this week
FIRST ALERT: More rounds of rain, storms arrive this week

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Fire Department helps remove passengers stuck on SkyWheel
.
VIDEO: Pee Dee family searches for missing daughter; last known phone call in North Myrtle Beach
.
VIDEO: HGTC offers free tuition and new programs as it welcomes students back
Police said they initially responded to a call at 11:40 a.m. Sunday involving a custody...
6-year-old girl, dad dead in suspected murder-suicide following custody dispute, police say
The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely...
Body found in reservoir is missing teen Kiely Rodni, authorities believe