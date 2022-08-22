Darlington County woman charged in man’s overdose death

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Darlington County woman has been arrested and charged in connection to a drug overdose death.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said a four-month-long investigation led to the arrest of Haley Mooneham, 29, who allegedly gave the 26-year-old male victim the drugs.

According to the report, on April 3, deputies were called to a home in the 200 block of North Center Road in reference to a deceased person.

Mooneyham is charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of the victim.

Darllington County Sheriff’s Office said it cannot release any documents or information related to this case at this time, as it is currently pending in Circuit Court and the release of such information may hinder the investigation and or prosecution of this case.

