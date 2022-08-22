Submit a Tip
Darlington County woman charged in man’s overdose death

Haley Mooneham
Haley Mooneham(DARLINGTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Darlington County woman has been arrested and charged in connection to a drug overdose death.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said a four-month-long investigation led to the arrest of Haley Mooneham, 29, who allegedly gave the 26-year-old male victim the drugs.

According to the report, on April 3, deputies were called to a home in the 200 block of North Center Road in reference to a deceased person.

Mooneyham is charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of the victim.

Darllington County Sheriff’s Office said it cannot release any documents or information related to this case at this time, as it is currently pending in Circuit Court and the release of such information may hinder the investigation and or prosecution of this case.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

