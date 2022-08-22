Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

FILE — A Missouri State Highway Patrol vessel is seen in this file photo. A boat crash at the...
FILE — A Missouri State Highway Patrol vessel is seen in this file photo. A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night left one dead and three injured, the patrol said.(MSHP)
By Gabe Swartz and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri Saturday night left one man dead and three others injured.

According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers investigated a crash at the 69-mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks at 9:10 p.m.

Officials said the crash happened when the driver failed to keep a proper lookout, resulting in a collision with a rock bluff and the death of passenger Thomas Mckown, 58.

Mckown was pronounced dead by a coroner a few hours after the accident.

The driver and two others were moderately injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Stanton
Deputies find Henderson County woman who disappeared from work
Myrtle Beach Fire Department helps remove passengers stuck on SkyWheel
A Florence family is searching for their daughter after not hearing from her for a month.
Pee Dee family searches for missing daughter; last known phone call in North Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire on Saturday night in...
Fire discovered in electrical room at North Myrtle Beach building, officials say
Expect the rain chances to continue this week
FIRST ALERT: More rounds of rain, storms arrive this week

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Fire Department helps remove passengers stuck on SkyWheel
.
VIDEO: Pee Dee family searches for missing daughter; last known phone call in North Myrtle Beach
Man arrested, charged after woman found dead in car in Dillon County, sheriff says
Reports of sustained shelling around Zaporizhzhya, Europe's largest nuclear power plant,...
Ukraine: 9,000 of its troops killed since Russia began war
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Prosecutors urge jury to convict 2 men in Gov. Whitmer plot