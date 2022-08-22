Arrest made after deputies find Timmonsville man shot, killed inside car

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting last week near Timmonsville.

Authorities charged 23-year-old Nicaise Stevenson on Sunday with the murder of 22-year-old Malik Zimmerman.

Deputies were called last Monday to Riverbend Road after a passerby spotted a man sitting in a car.

The sheriff’s office determined that Zimmerman had been shot and killed.

An investigation led Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators to Stevenson, but they have not released information on how the two knew each other.

Stevenson is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

