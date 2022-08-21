Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Vehicle fire causes lane closure along Highway 501 in Carolina Forest area

A vehicle fire has closed on lane on the northbound side of Highway 501 near Highway 31.
A vehicle fire has closed on lane on the northbound side of Highway 501 near Highway 31.(Source: SCDOT)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers on Highway 501 may run into some traffic near the Highway 31 interchange.

A vehicle fire has closed the northbound left lane of Highway 501, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The SCDOT traffic network shows back-ups in both the north and southbound lanes.

It’s not clear if anyone is hurt.

Check back with WMBF News as we gather more information.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Stanton
Deputies find Henderson County woman who disappeared from work
Rotation over Myrtle Beach during tornado warning
WATCH: Rotation over Myrtle Beach during tornado warning
Austin David Talbert
Man facing dozens of counts of statutory rape, deputies say
Megan Nicole Sallee
Myrtle Beach daycare worker arrested for ‘unlawful conduct toward a child’
Aug. 19 Grand Strand, Pee Dee storms
GALLERY: Storms bring heavy rain, flooding to Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 22nd annual surfing competition raises money for kids pursuing higher education
The Windy Hill Fire Rescue crew found a puppy while working a crash along I-95 on Saturday.
A ‘pawsome’ find: Rescue crews find lost puppy during wreck on I-95, return to owner
Surfing competition aims to raise money for scholarships.
22nd annual surfing competition raises money for kids pursuing higher education
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire on Saturday night in...
Fire discovered in electrical room at North Myrtle Beach building, officials say