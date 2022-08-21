Vehicle fire causes lane closure along Highway 501 in Carolina Forest area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers on Highway 501 may run into some traffic near the Highway 31 interchange.

A vehicle fire has closed the northbound left lane of Highway 501, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The SCDOT traffic network shows back-ups in both the north and southbound lanes.

It’s not clear if anyone is hurt.

