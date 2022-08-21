Sen. Graham “crucial” to election investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is calling South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) “crucial” to her investigation into alleged efforts to meddle in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

Willis said Sen. Graham should have to appear before a grand jury “not simply because he possesses necessary and material information but also because he is expected to provide information regarding additional sources of relevant information.”

The filing responds to Sen. Graham’s attempts to get a federal judge to stay a decision requiring him to appear before the special grand jury until he can appeal.

Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp asked a judge to toss out the subpoena that orders him to testify before the same grand jury.

