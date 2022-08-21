Pee Dee family searches for missing daughter; last known phone call in North Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee family is looking for their missing daughter who has not been heard from in a month.

The family filed a missing person report case last week for Ashlyn Adams Wyatt. Her mother, Shane Gibson, started a Facebook page called ‘Find Ashlyn Adams Wyatt’ where posts have been shared many times and has even gotten the attention of the National Center for Missing and Endangered.

Gibson said this past month has been difficult not knowing her daughter’s whereabouts.

“The fact that no one has seen her or heard from her is why I think she is likely in danger. And it’s why we are extremely concerned,” said Gibson “I just want to hug her and bring her home.”

Gibson last saw her daughter wearing black jeans, a white T-shirt, and All-Star Converse shoes.

She also mentioned that Wyatt is believed to be in the North Myrtle Beach area based on her last known phone call.

However, Gibson said that Wyatt needs medical attention after battling addiction for five years.

“The addiction has taken a toll on her and her appearance,” said Gibson “I’m heartbroken and scared. It’s gut-wrenching with her addiction, but not hearing from her has been hard. It’s been hell.”

Knowing that her daughter is missing and needs medical attention has also taken a toll on Gibson.

Gibson advocates mental health for families who are affected by drug addictions.

“I would love to see more assistance out there for families who are going through this. The toll that takes on parents’ health, I can’t even describe it. Meanwhile, you are trying to keep it together and be a productive member of society. Be a normal parent and be a normal life,” said Gibson.

Gibson said if the situation continues for a bit longer, they could start a search party in the Myrtle Beach area.

If you have any information about Wyatt, you can call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at 843-665-2121.

