Myrtle Beach Tennis Center to be named after beloved high school coach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Tennis Center will soon bear the name of an award-winning coach who was loved throughout the Grand Strand community.

To memorialize the late Rivers Lynch and the impact he had on his students and the community, the Myrtle Beach Tennis Center will be renamed after him.

The former Myrtle Beach High School tennis coach died in April 2019 at the age of 72.

He led the Myrtle Beach girls tennis team to eight state championships during the 1990s and later did the same with the boys’ program, winning three more state titles.

Lynch was also recognized locally and nationally as an extraordinary coach, winning several awards including South Carolina Tennis Coach of the Year in 1992 and National Tennis Coach of the year in 2009.

“He served as a positive force in his students’ lives in the classroom, and on and off the tennis courts,” the city of Myrtle Beach wrote.

The renaming ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. It is located at 3302 Robert Grissom Parkway in Myrtle Beach.

