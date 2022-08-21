Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach Tennis Center to be named after beloved high school coach

Coach Rivers Lynch
Coach Rivers Lynch
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Tennis Center will soon bear the name of an award-winning coach who was loved throughout the Grand Strand community.

To memorialize the late Rivers Lynch and the impact he had on his students and the community, the Myrtle Beach Tennis Center will be renamed after him.

The former Myrtle Beach High School tennis coach died in April 2019 at the age of 72.

RELATED COVERAGE | Hundreds celebrate the life of ‘Coach’ Rivers Lynch

He led the Myrtle Beach girls tennis team to eight state championships during the 1990s and later did the same with the boys’ program, winning three more state titles.

Lynch was also recognized locally and nationally as an extraordinary coach, winning several awards including South Carolina Tennis Coach of the Year in 1992 and National Tennis Coach of the year in 2009.

“He served as a positive force in his students’ lives in the classroom, and on and off the tennis courts,” the city of Myrtle Beach wrote.

The renaming ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. It is located at 3302 Robert Grissom Parkway in Myrtle Beach.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Stanton
Deputies find Henderson County woman who disappeared from work
Rotation over Myrtle Beach during tornado warning
WATCH: Rotation over Myrtle Beach during tornado warning
Austin David Talbert
Man facing dozens of counts of statutory rape, deputies say
Megan Nicole Sallee
Myrtle Beach daycare worker arrested for ‘unlawful conduct toward a child’
Aug. 19 Grand Strand, Pee Dee storms
GALLERY: Storms bring heavy rain, flooding to Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 22nd annual surfing competition raises money for kids pursuing higher education
Surfing competition aims to raise money for scholarships.
22nd annual surfing competition raises money for kids pursuing higher education
Aug. 19 Grand Strand, Pee Dee storms
GALLERY: Storms bring heavy rain, flooding to Grand Strand, Pee Dee
The main concern is how much these developers want to build on what many here consider small...
Georgetown Planning Commission rejects 2 development plans following residential complaints