Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Storm chances return to end the weekend

By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re moving into another active stretch of weather that will take us through next week.

STORMY SUNDAY

After a mainly dry Saturday, rain chances are back with us today. Expect scattered downpours and storms to develop this afternoon, continuing through sunset. While not everybody sees the rain, there will be others who see heavy rain and frequent lightning.

More afternoon storms likely
More afternoon storms likely(WMBF)

Temperatures this afternoon push into the mid-80s, feeling like 90° with the increased mugginess.

ACTIVE WEATHER CONTINUES

We continue with the active weather next week as widespread rain chances return both Monday and Tuesday. Expect at least scattered storms each day, primarily focusing on the afternoon. Rain totals will range between 1″ and 2″ for most spots.

A brief break arrives Wednesday but doesn’t last long... Expect better rain chances to again return to finish out the work week.

We remain active through next week
We remain active through next week(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rotation over Myrtle Beach during tornado warning
WATCH: Rotation over Myrtle Beach during tornado warning
Austin David Talbert
Man facing dozens of counts of statutory rape, deputies say
Megan Nicole Sallee
Myrtle Beach daycare worker arrested for ‘unlawful conduct toward a child’
Aug. 19 Grand Strand, Pee Dee storms
GALLERY: Storms bring heavy rain, flooding to Grand Strand, Pee Dee
WMBF Extra Point Logo
WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 0

Latest News

WMBF Extra Point Logo
WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard: Scores from Saturday games
Surfing competition aims to raise money for scholarships.
22nd annual surfing competition raises money for kids pursuing higher education
Pop up showers and storms return on Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Storm chances return Sunday with another period of active weather on the way
Angela Stanton
Deputies find Henderson County woman who disappeared from work