FIRST ALERT: Storm chances return to end the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re moving into another active stretch of weather that will take us through next week.

STORMY SUNDAY

After a mainly dry Saturday, rain chances are back with us today. Expect scattered downpours and storms to develop this afternoon, continuing through sunset. While not everybody sees the rain, there will be others who see heavy rain and frequent lightning.

More afternoon storms likely (WMBF)

Temperatures this afternoon push into the mid-80s, feeling like 90° with the increased mugginess.

ACTIVE WEATHER CONTINUES

We continue with the active weather next week as widespread rain chances return both Monday and Tuesday. Expect at least scattered storms each day, primarily focusing on the afternoon. Rain totals will range between 1″ and 2″ for most spots.

A brief break arrives Wednesday but doesn’t last long... Expect better rain chances to again return to finish out the work week.

We remain active through next week (WMBF)

