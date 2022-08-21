Fire discovered in electrical room at North Myrtle Beach building, officials say

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Firefighters were called to a building fire late Saturday night in North Myrtle Beach.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded around 10 p.m. to the 500 block of South Ocean Boulevard, in the area of the Tidewater Condos, for a reported structure fire.

Crews investigated reports of smoke and haze in several locations of the building.

They said the fire was found in the electrical room and quickly isolated.

Crews on the scene helped to ventilate the areas impacted by the smoke and that traveled to the air duct system.

