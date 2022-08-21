Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Extending fertility could also extend life of women, research says

One organ in a woman's body ages more than twice as fast as all other tissues, wreaking havoc...
One organ in a woman's body ages more than twice as fast as all other tissues, wreaking havoc with both fertility and long-term health.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Lengthening a woman’s fertility may extend her life as well.

Research shows women who have later menopause tend to live longer. Ovaries age twice as fast as all other tissues, which affects fertility and long-term health.

Researchers say when the ovaries stop working due to menopause they stop making a cocktail of hormones important for general health.

The average age of natural menopause is 51.

However, there is still little data about why women go through menopause at all. One reason for this is a historical lack of funding for reproductive research.

With the help of investors, there is now a Center for Reproductive Longevity and Equality.

The center is researching the underlying causes of accelerated aging in the ovaries.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Stanton
Deputies find Henderson County woman who disappeared from work
Rotation over Myrtle Beach during tornado warning
WATCH: Rotation over Myrtle Beach during tornado warning
Austin David Talbert
Man facing dozens of counts of statutory rape, deputies say
Megan Nicole Sallee
Myrtle Beach daycare worker arrested for ‘unlawful conduct toward a child’
Aug. 19 Grand Strand, Pee Dee storms
GALLERY: Storms bring heavy rain, flooding to Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 22nd annual surfing competition raises money for kids pursuing higher education
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday,...
Jill Biden rejoins president after negative COVID-19 tests
Bat generic
DHEC confirms rabid bat in Marion County; 1 person exposed
A vehicle fire has closed on lane on the northbound side of Highway 501 near Highway 31.
All lanes reopen after vehicle fire causes closure along Highway 501 in Carolina Forest area