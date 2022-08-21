DHEC confirms rabid bat in Marion County; 1 person exposed

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The state’s health agency confirmed a rabid bat was found in Marion County.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control said the bat was found on the ground last week near North Main and Harlee streets in Marion.

The bat was submitted on Tuesday and was confirmed to have rabies on Wednesday.

The agency added that one person was exposed and has been referred to a healthcare provider.

DHEC said a bat or any wild or stray animal should not be handled with bare hands.

“Rabid bats have been known to transmit the rabies virus,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader. “People don’t always realize they or a pet have been bitten, since bat teeth are tiny, and bites are easy to overlook.”

DHEC said a person should assume they’ve been bitten when:

They wake up to find a bat in a room or tent

A bat is found where children, pets, or persons with impaired mental capacity (intoxicated or mentally disabled) have been left unattended

They have been in direct contact with a bat.

“Although bats can carry rabies, not every bat is infected with the virus. Bats are an important part of South Carolina’s ecosystems and deserve a healthy degree of respect just like all wild animals,” said McCollister.

If you believe that you, someone you know or your pets have come in contact with the bat that was found in Marion, you’re asked to call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Florence office at 843-661-4825 during business hours or 888-847-0902 (select option 2) for after hours help.

