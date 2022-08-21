Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old Texas girl found safe

An Amber Alert issued Sunday for a Texas child missing from Houston has been canceled.
An Amber Alert issued Sunday for a Texas child missing from Houston has been canceled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued Sunday for a 3-year-old Texas girl has been canceled after the girl was found safe, authorities said.

The Houston Police Department tweeted late Sunday afternoon that Lincy Guitry was located safe and the suspect in the case, identified as 50-year-old Holman Hernandez, was arrested.

At the time of the Amber Alert, Lincy had last been seen on Sunday at around 2:00 a.m. at her parents’ apartment complex in the 12800 block of North Borough Drive, Houston, Texas, according to the alert.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Stanton
Deputies find Henderson County woman who disappeared from work
Rotation over Myrtle Beach during tornado warning
WATCH: Rotation over Myrtle Beach during tornado warning
Austin David Talbert
Man facing dozens of counts of statutory rape, deputies say
Megan Nicole Sallee
Myrtle Beach daycare worker arrested for ‘unlawful conduct toward a child’
Aug. 19 Grand Strand, Pee Dee storms
GALLERY: Storms bring heavy rain, flooding to Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 22nd annual surfing competition raises money for kids pursuing higher education
A Florence family is searching for their daughter after not hearing from her for a month.
Pee Dee family searches for missing daughter; last known phone call in North Myrtle Beach
In this Oct. 26, 2009 photo, the Ford logo is seen on the automaker's headquarters in Dearborn,...
Ford to appeal $1.7 billion verdict in Georgia truck crash case
FILE - In this May 24, 1980 file photo, Tom Weiskopf wedges from the first green during the...
Tom Weiskopf, major champion and golf course architect, dies