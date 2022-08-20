Submit a Tip
WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard: Scores from Saturday games

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Heavy rains and storms forced several Friday high school football games to be postponed to Saturday.

Below are the final scores from Saturday night’s games:

Socastee at North Myrtle Beach

St. James at Waccamaw

South Florence at Goose Creek

Manning at Kingstree

Latta at Mullins

Lamar at Hemingway

