WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard: Scores from Saturday games

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Heavy rains and storms forced several Friday high school football games to be postponed to Saturday.

Below are the final scores from Saturday night’s games:

Socastee at North Myrtle Beach

St. James at Waccamaw

South Florence at Goose Creek

Manning at Kingstree

Latta at Mullins

Lamar at Hemingway

WMBF EXTRA POINT | Scores from Friday night games

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.