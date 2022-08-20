FIRST ALERT: Storm chances return Sunday with another period of active weather on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a brief break, a more active weather pattern returns for the new week with several rounds of showers and storms likely.

Tropical humidity will start to make a comeback on Sunday. By the early and middle part of next week, another front will settle into the region and produce numerous showers and storms at times. Some pockets of heavy rain will once again be possible.

SUNDAY

The day will start out dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies at times and temperatures in the 70s. Temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 80s by the afternoon as tropical humidity starts to return to the area. By the afternoon, showers and a few thunderstorms will start to develop and will continue in some areas through the evening. Rain chances on Sunday are 40%. While not all areas will see rain on Sunday, a few areas of locally heavy rain will be possible.

Pop up showers and storms return on Sunday. (WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

Tropical moisture will once again flow into the Carolinas especially Monday and Tuesday. This moisture combined with a nearly stalled front will result in rounds of showers and storms at times. Rain chances on Monday and Tuesday will return to 60% and some heavy rain will be possible at times.

An unsettled weather pattern will bring more rain chances through the week. (WMBF)

With the ground nearly saturated from Friday’s downpours, any area that receives excessive rainfall could experience minor flooding.

The rest of the week will remain unsettled although not quite as wet. Rain chances will vary from 30% to 40% through the end of the week.

Forecast models indicate 1 to 3 inches of rain across the area early next week with isolated higher amounts likely. (WMBF)

