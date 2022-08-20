22nd annual surfing competition raises money for kids pursuing higher education

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Many surfers were cracking the waves in Surfside Beach for the annual surfing competition Saturday.

Each year, the Guy Daniels Memorial Foundation hosts the event to raise awareness about keeping the beach clean and help kids obtain a higher education.

Many surfers, like 17-year-old Cameron Whitman, were eager to compete.

“Today I came out here really nervous. This is my first competition ever. It was really fun. It’s good to see everyone surfing out here. They are all pretty good,” said Whitman.

Whitman said the ocean is his passion, although doesn’t want to be a professional surfer.

“I like being in the water. It is very relaxing and very therapeutic. I wake up at 5 in the morning every day,” said Whitman.

Whitman shares the same passion for surfing as Daniels. The foundation honors Daniels after he passed away in 1999 when he was a surfer and a lifeguard in Surfside Beach.

For more than a decade families and friends have continued Daniels’ legacy.

His father, Jim Daniels, couldn’t be prouder of his son.

“It couldn’t get any better. The only thing better would be if he was still with us. But otherwise, his answer was still with us and had been carried out. That’s all good,” said Jim Daniels.

This year, organizers added a new corn hole competition to attract more people to help with the cause.

Over the years, the foundation raised around $133,000. The non-profit partnered with Coastal Carolina University to provide more scholarships for students pursuing education.

“Keep the interest up and to get more people involved. So, the more people on the beach the more raffle we sell and more money for scholarships,” said Jim Daniels.

Organizers are expecting to raise more than $10,000 over the weekend.

