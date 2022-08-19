Submit a Tip
YouTuber finds mummified body in abandoned building while filming video

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man whose body was found in an abandoned building last week. (Source: WTMJ, Julia Marshall, CNN)
By Mary Jo Ola
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) – Police in Milwaukee are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man whose body was found in an abandoned building last week.

Authorities said most of the body was mummified.

Investigators said a YouTuber found the body while filming a video in the building.

Amy Michalak, the lead forensic investigator at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, said the body had no identification on it.

“We’d like to be able to provide some type of closure to that family that we have here. We have found their loved one,” Michalak said.

Michalak said the person appears to be a Black male based on the features discovered in the autopsy. The body also had tattoos and five rings on the fingers.

One of the tattoos on the left arm says “king” and another on the right arm has the letters “S-A-V-A.” The body had further tattoos but were too hard for investigators to distinguish.

The man was also wearing a red allergy bracelet commonly used in hospitals. According to officials, the man had on multiple layers of clothing, including athletic pants and long underwear. He was also wearing what appeared to be two jackets.

According to the autopsy report, from what they could tell, the person did not appear to have any injuries, and there was no sign of drug use.

Investigators said they hope someone recognizes these features and helps solve the mystery.

