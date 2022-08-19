WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 0

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - High school football is back in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!

WMBF News will have you covered all season long with scores and highlights on Extra Point.

The heavy rain and storms that hit the Grand Strand and Pee Dee on Friday have forced some games to be postponed or canceled. Please note below which games have changed.

This story will also be updated with final scores throughout the night, so be sure to check back for updates.

Then check out the season premiere of Extra Point at 11:15 p.m. for all of your highlights!

ALL GAMES START AT 7:30 P.M. UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED

West Brunswick (NC) at Carolina Forest

Hartsville at Conway

Socastee at North Myrtle Beach - Canceled due to weather

Myrtle Beach at Camden

Waccamaw at St. James

South Florence at Goose Creek

Lexington at West Florence

Wilson at Aynor

Laurence Manning at Lake City

Georgetown at Hanahan

Green Sea Floyds at Loris

Manning at Kingstree - Postponed until 6 p.m. Saturday due to weather

Marion at Lake View

Latta at Mullins - Postponed until 6 p.m. Saturday due to weather

Philip Simmons at Andrews

Carvers Bay at Fairfield Central

Lewisville at East Clarendon

Lamar at Hemingway - Postponed until Saturday due to weather

North Central at Johnsonville

Hannah-Pamplico at McBee

Conway Christian at Calhoun Academy

The King’s Academy at St. Johns Christian

Charlotte Country Day at Trinity Collegiate

