Two hurt after crash closes lanes on Highway 9 in Longs area, crews say

Crash on E Hwy 9
Crash on E Hwy 9(Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving two vehicles has blocked traffic in the Longs area.

Crews were dispatched to a call around 3:30 p.m. in the area of E. Highway 9 and Rum Bluff Boulevard.

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

As of 5 p.m drivers are being asked to avoid the area for the safety of those on scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

