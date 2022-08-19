Two hurt after crash closes lanes on Highway 9 in Longs area, crews say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving two vehicles has blocked traffic in the Longs area.

Crews were dispatched to a call around 3:30 p.m. in the area of E. Highway 9 and Rum Bluff Boulevard.

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

As of 5 p.m drivers are being asked to avoid the area for the safety of those on scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

