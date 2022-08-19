Two hurt after crash closes lanes on Highway 9 in Longs area, crews say
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving two vehicles has blocked traffic in the Longs area.
Crews were dispatched to a call around 3:30 p.m. in the area of E. Highway 9 and Rum Bluff Boulevard.
Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.
As of 5 p.m drivers are being asked to avoid the area for the safety of those on scene.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.