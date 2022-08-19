Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Public steps up to adopt all 20 dogs set to be euthanized at Georgia shelter

All 20 of the dogs found forever homes or foster homes just in time.
All 20 of the dogs found forever homes or foster homes just in time.(WGCL)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – All 20 dogs that were set to be euthanized at a Georgia animal shelter have been adopted, thanks to news coverage and social media sharing.

The Clayton County Animal Shelter said it had more dogs than it could handle and would have to increase its euthanasia rate if relief didn’t come soon.

Although the shelter is often full, the number of dogs filling the cages reached an “unsustainable” level this summer, animal control said.

Twenty dogs were set for euthanasia if they were not adopted or fostered by 1 p.m. Thursday. Many of them have special needs and had been in the shelter for “a large amount of time,” animal control said.

After WGCL reported on the shelter’s desperate plea for adopters, the public stepped up and emptied the cages. All 20 of the dogs found forever homes or foster homes just in time.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Nicole Sallee
Myrtle Beach daycare worker arrested for ‘unlawful conduct toward a child’
Woman dies after ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Horry County Fire Rescue responding to vehicles stuck in flood waters
Horry County Fire Rescue responding to vehicles stuck in flood waters
More downpours possible through sunset
FIRST ALERT: More heavy rain at times this evening, weekend improvements

Latest News

.
VIDEO: CCU welcomes record number of students during move-in
.
CCU move-in day: What's allowed in the dorms
.
VIDEO: Crews respond to flooded, closed roads, vehicles stuck in flood water
FILE - People wait in a TSA line at the John F. Kennedy International Airport on June 28, 2022,...
Buttigieg warns airlines to help travelers or face new rules
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh faces new indictments, bringing the total number of...
Alex Murdaugh faces new indictments alleging money laundering, theft from brother, law firm