Pastor asks burglars to ‘repent’ after stealing catalytic converters

In this month alone, Sumter PD says 14 CAT thefts have already been reported.
By Andrew Fancher
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department says catalytic converter (CAT) thefts are increasing in-city.

“To steal from a church, that’s just dirty. There’s plenty of jobs people can take up, even side hustles,” said Jason Banar, pastor to the First Assembly of God in Sumter.

According to Pastor Banar, the CAT to his church’s 2001 Ford E-450 was stolen over three weeks ago. Sumpter PD says 20 CATs were reported missing in July.

“I think everyone’s at risk. Because if people want your converter, they’re going to get it,” said Roy, the lead mechanic at Palmetto Tire and Auto Service.

In this month alone, Sumter PD says 14 CAT thefts have already been reported.

